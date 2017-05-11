All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : dark hardwood

9 Bathroom Undermount Sinks Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos And Ideas

Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
The cabinets in the master bathroom are made of kirei board, a material produced from the stalks of sorghum.
The unifying elements of walnut and steel—with a little marble and concrete thrown in—continue downstairs in the bathroom and bedroom.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.

