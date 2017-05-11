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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : dark hardwood

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A private outdoor space connects the master bathroom with the home gym. The residence has TOTO fixtures (including Neorest Japanese toilets) and a property-wide water filtration system.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
Every bathroom comes equipped with a TWA toiletries kit.
Simple, white tile extends from floor-to-ceiling in the bathroom. A clerestory window draws in daylight, further reflecting off the glossy surfaces to create a light-filled interior space.
The minimalist bathroom provides a calm, introspective experience.
The operable bath skylight is from Vellux. The floors are porcelain tile and the counters are laminate with longleaf pine edge.
The cabinets in the master bathroom are made of kirei board, a material produced from the stalks of sorghum.
The unifying elements of walnut and steel—with a little marble and concrete thrown in—continue downstairs in the bathroom and bedroom.
In the new powder room, Jill Malek wallpaper adds graphic punch to custom cabinetry.