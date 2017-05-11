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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : concrete

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

For the bathroom, local studio Dusty Whipple Designs created a custom concrete sink. It sits within waterproof tadelakt plaster walls that run into the shower and around the room.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
In the primary bath, which includes the home’s only indoor shower, Lachapelle used plumbing fixtures and hardware with an oil-rubbed bronze finish that relate to the touches of black in the living space. The wood dowel and leather triangle towel holders are from Schoolhouse.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
Among Jessy’s favorite original details are the door headers, which are the same width as the doors themselves. A fresh coat of white paint from Sherwin-Williams gives the house a clean look. The bathroom tile is by Heath in French Gray Manganese.
An 860-square-foot in-law suite for the clients’ parents is located on the northeast side of the home.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
The master bathroom is located next to the bedroom and also opens up to the sunken courtyard.
The bathroom vanity’s concrete counter echoes the use of concrete in the living space. “We tend to try to use as few materials as possible when we design at DREAMER,” says Shields. “The calmness that comes with a pared-back approach is something we value in spaces.”
The bedrooms and bathrooms were given priority in terms of the views, and the bathrooms were pushed toward the center of the plan, making windows difficult. The design team explored a different approach to natural light through the use of skylights. “We do this a lot now, remove windows from bathrooms,” says Shields. “We believe it gives the space a different feeling—one that is softer and more intimate.”
my dream bathroom
another custom vanity made by our friend
“I’ve always been crazy about tile,” says Jessy, which is why she was heartbroken when she found the 1961 powder blue tile in the master bathroom had been scribbled on with permanent marker. “Turn right for cold water. Turn left for hot,” the wall read. The new tile is by Ann Sacks. “We tried to source products that looked appropriate for the period,” Jessy explains.
Bathroom
The stylish master bath is a mix of beautifully patterned porcelain tiles and wood.
Glass panels line the wall of the wet room with soaking tub and shower. The glass panels open up to the windows and natural landscape of this remote setting.
Steel frames house the Hygge Supply cabinetry for all vanities located in each bathroom in the home.
Shower with shower glass and bench in guest bathroom.
Even the bathrooms feature a view.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
A wall of dimensional Heath Ceramics tile—the Bowtie and Diamond mixed—backs a teak and quartz floating vanity.
The marble counter morphs from a desk on the right-hand side to a sink next to the bathroom.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
One of the kitchen's panel doors opens to reveal a hidden bathroom.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
There is a half bath on the main level and this full one upstairs, which also has a skylight and generous ceiling height, thanks to the pitched roof. Douglas Fir cabinetry keeps consistent with the rest of the house.
An exposed beam adds depth and character to one of the guest bathrooms while graphic tiles echo the complex geometries of an extensive collection of butterflies that is on display.
Here is the second added bathroom.
White square ceramic tiles cover the bathroom walls. The counters are Fenix Laminate (Arpa).
In the master bath, a Boffi tap pairs with a Kohler sink.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower illuminated by a skylight.
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Master bathroom
A cheerful yellow bathroom.
Australian studio Keen Architecture designed this large laundry room with minimalist grey walls, subway tiles splashback, built-in cabinetry and a large window that opens out to the garden, perfect for clothes in need of sun-drying.
The master bath features wetsyle sinks, neolith basalt counters, leicht cabinets, a cementitous floor, and a teak shower platform and bench.
Concrete floor is water resistant.
An indoor-outdoor bathroom further incorporates the exterior habitat.
Wrapped in Anne Sacks tile, the master bathroom is outfitted with fixtures by Kohler.
White oak cabinetry was custom built and fabricated by FWD. Polished concrete floors and white tile compliment the warm wood tones.