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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/floors : cement tile

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Picking up on shades of blue used elsewhere, a blue cement tile from Zia Tile brightens the primary bathroom. The shower is lined with tile from Daltile.
Tile by Zia Tile runs along a wall of the upstairs bathroom. The cabinets are by Cabinets quick, and the floor tile is by Concrete Collaborative.
"Since we knew the house would have bold color blocks, we wanted the bathroom to feel a bit more fluid and loose,
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
Black marble and shower glass angles in the bathroom to complete the triangle motif.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The renovation introduced green cement floor tile from Clé, a custom vanity with triangular brass pulls, and square wall tile that echoes the ceiling pattern.
The sink, shower, and tub faucets are from California Faucets.
In the master bathroom, the Clé Tile floor, custom walnut vanity, and marble counter fashion a luxe retreat. Lighting is from a mix of manufacturers, including One Forty Three, Rejuvenation, Cedar & Moss, and Atelier de Troupe. The faucet is from Watermark.
Master Bathroom