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All Photos/bath/sinks : undermount/counters : metal

Bathroom Undermount Sinks Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The ensuite bathrooms in the Superior Fattoria rooms are finished with local Carrara marble and custom-made ornamental stainless steel vanities.
The bathroom features Chromtech tile, a Toto toilet, Kohler vanity, and powder-coated steel countertop.