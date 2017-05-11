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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the master bath, the floating vanity and pedal bin are from Vipp; the mirror was designed by André.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.
Master Bathroom
The door is made of MDF panels attached to a wood frame and topped with an ash veneer. The tiles are from Spanish brand Vives.