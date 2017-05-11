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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The master bathroom features terrazzo-tiled walls and joinery made from solid surface and solid timber. Bathroom fittings are from Gessi.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
A communal basin made from monolithic granite offcuts forms the centerpiece of the Manzoni bathroom. Copper pendants hang above.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.