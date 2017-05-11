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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/walls : porcelain tile

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Porcelain Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
For the redesign of a 430-square-foot flat built in the 1970s, Madrid firm BURR Studio integrated all the main facilities of the home into a central core. “The toilet is the only element that can be isolated,” notes the firm. “The rest of the areas merge into one another so that the tenants essentially sleep in the bathroom, as well as shower in the living room.”
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
While most of the interior is clad in wood, the bathroom is covered in a sleek gray tile.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Bathroom
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Small but efficient, the bathroom is completed with a vanity, storage, large mirror, and window.
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica