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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/walls : marble

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
Marble punctuates the refurbished bathroom.
The bathroom cabinets are crafted from melamine ecological waterproof board, reflecting the use of timber throughout the rest of the interior.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The windowed master bath features Nero Marquina marble flooring, Carrara marble dual sinks, and a glass standing shower. The bath fixtures are nickel plated.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
The second master bath.
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Grey marble, white wood, black metal and glass doors, along with brass accents, creates a contemporary and calming master bathroom.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
On one side of the cube, black doors that meld with the wall open to reveal an efficient wardrobe and a surprisingly bright marble bedroom.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
The master bathroom is complete with a honed statuary F Italian white marble slab countertop, shower wall and floor. The honed white Corian tub is by Hydro Systems.