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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/walls : concrete

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Concrete Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Concrete surface and brass
Bathroom a few steps up
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
A bathroom tucked beneath the stairway has a cavernous quality. Everything—down to the toilet and Hansgrohe AXOR faucets—has the same charcoal shade.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
The architects outfitted the baths with smooth concrete floors, walls, ceilings—and a cantilevered vanity.
The blue and white feature tiles in the bathroom were designed by renowned local architect Éolo Maia and were gifted to the couple by a friend. "We were very happy because we admire Éolo Maia a lot," says Franchini. The bathroom counter is made from Bahia Calacatta marble.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
Playful geometry and clean lines also make their way into the minimalist bathroom, which is surrounded by the same “concrete finish” walls used throughout the home.
With its high shine and mix of textures, the luxurious bathroom was a big hit with design week guests.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
Winged light bulbs, part of an Ingo Maurer fixture, bring levity to Hill's bathroom. The space features a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, who also did the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.
“Black is not dark. It’s not sad. It absorbs the light and lets you see details,” says Mehdi.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The bathroom in the guest pavilion takes advantage of the passive solar siting. “Detaching the roof from the walls allowed us to bring in light from the top,” notes the architect. The custom vanity holds a Lacava sink; the tub is AquaStone from Aquatica.