32 Bathroom Drop In Sinks Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos And Ideas

Master bathroom.
The lava-stone sink and vanity is placed across the bathroom, maximizing space. The faucets, fashioned after hose reels, tie back to the Flower District. Cheeky phrases like “Some Regrets” and “Get Wild” adorn the tiled shower and bathroom stalls, and other lighthearted Easter eggs like custom ASMR videos on the television and celebrity-told bedtime stories on the telephone lie waiting to be discovered.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
The master bathroom has a simple tile treatment and wood storage units.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Thomas loves crazy powder rooms, but leans towards softer tones for master bathrooms. Here, she adds a bit of glam with chrome Atrio fixtures by Grohe and antique brass Hinsdale sconces by Hudson Valley Lighting. “I am so happy with how this midcentury-inspired pattern using Fireclay Tile in Daisy and Sea Glass turned out. It’s dramatic, but still soothing and soft. The sconces reminded me of modernist versions of soap bubbles, and I loved them for a bathroom environment.”
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
A monolithic, imported stone vanity in the bathroom is accented by brass fixtures and hand-cut and crafted tile.
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
The pastel tiles used by Atelier Starzak Strebicki bring a calming mood to the washroom.
A look at the simple, modern bathroom with a monolithic sink.
Bathroom
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Bathroom
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
The children floor
The Main Bathroom
The North bathroom features Rox Solar yellow ceramic tile by Modwalls Rex Ray Studio, a custom vanity, marble countertop with knife-edge detail, and Axor Bouroullec faucets. Signature Trustile Doors & Emtek Hardware which are showcased throughout the house.
Bathroom
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.

