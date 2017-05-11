Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/tubs : freestanding

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Freestanding Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
Walnut cabinets and quartz counters in the primary bathroom incorporate non-toxic, water-based finishes.
A pair of custom, white oak vanities by Tom Appleton stand in the new primary bathroom, which features honed white Carrara marble from North County Tile. A metal-framed mirror from Restoration Hardware, Ethel sconces from Worley’s Lighting, and polished nickel fixtures from Kohler complete the scheme. A Signature Hardware tub sits between.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The master bathroom is in keeping with the home’s neutral palette, which is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism.
Cedar slats help mitigate overly bright light and provide privacy.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
Pareschi worked with his father and fellow Scavolini designer, Gianni Pareschi, on the Gym Space design.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
The slatted siding is not just an aesthetic choice, but also a practical one that provides privacy. The master bath features touch-latch cabinets and fixtures by California Faucets.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
A look at one of the seven bathrooms.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The two light-filled master bathrooms feature marble floors and walls.
The renovation added just 500 square feet, but the family went from two bedrooms and three bathrooms to five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
Luxurious and minimalist, the bright master bathroom appears to glow. The perfectly balanced space features Carrara marble, textured handcrafted ash wood doors, and softly tinted paint.
Winged light bulbs, part of an Ingo Maurer fixture, bring levity to Hill's bathroom. The space features a zinc wall by Houston metalworker George Sacaris, who also did the bathroom and kitchen cabinets.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
Every detail is attended to when it comes to modern bathroom vanities, light included. But an almost indiscernible gold pendant light is all that’s needed in this bathroom that’s full of natural light.
Canny 'The New' Master Ensuite
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
"This is our fourth project with this client and we’ve been able to create something special for the inhabitants and their visitors, immersing them in the feeling of living within a rainforest," says MIM Design’s principal Miriam Fanning.
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.
A clean master bathroom palette was embellished with a stylish area rug.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
There is also a bathroom with a freestanding tub on the upper level.
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
The luxurious master bath has a double vanity, soaking tub, glass enclosed stall shower and wall of windows.
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.