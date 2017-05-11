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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/toilets : two piece

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Two Piece Toilets Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs bathroom is clad almost entirely with tile: Daltile's Colour Wheel Classic for the walls and Keystone for the floor. The Durastyle toilet is by Duravit.
The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
A graphic wallpaper by Kate Zaremba wraps the kids' bathroom with sconces by Allied Maker.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
The guest bath has a retro feel with Clé Tile’s Forage white terrazzo, New York Tile Company’s 4x4 pink tile, a Moreno Bath MOB high-gloss white vanity, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
One of the home's three bathrooms is conveniently located right off the kitchen.
A combination of crisp white walls and funky floor tile lends big personality to this bathroom.
Cement tiles feature prominently in the master bathroom, powder room, and area around the fireplace.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
The second bath is accessible from the outdoors.
A look at the compact and cozy bathroom.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
The aqua field tiles in the powder room echo the colors of the Pacific Ocean nearby.
Bleached wood lightens up a bathroom.
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