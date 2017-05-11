All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/toilets : one piece

51 Bathroom Drop In Sinks One Piece Toilets Design Photos And Ideas

Master bathroom.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The walnut wraps the bathroom, offering plenty of storage, and continuity with the rest of the small trailer.
The bathroom has a stainless-steel sink and faucet, Hanex solid surface countertops, and Schoolhouse Electric pulls.
Oliver’s favorite detail in the trailer is the shower, crafted by Prasse. "I really wanted the shower to look like plaster, but in a moving trailer, that’s just not an option," says Oliver.
The vanity and toilet are height-adjustable to accommodate a range of users.
In the bathroom, the ceramic tiles sport a marble faux finish, while other rooms have vinyl or engineered composite tiles with faux terrazzo, wood, or "drawing" finishes.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
Clean lines and an airy palette continue in the bathroom.
The owner sought an elegant toilet solution, so the team opted for a Cinderella incinerator toilet—a product Latimer refers to as the “Rolls Royce of non-flushable toilets.”
Many modern bathroom vanities use marble to elevate the style while keeping things elegant. The marble vanity seen here blends seamlessly into the marble wall behind it. Meanwhile, a striking illuminated mirror adds visual interest.
Ground Floor Bathroom
Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
A peek inside one of the updated bathrooms.
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
The annex houses a bathroom and two bedrooms.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Bathroom
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
SOA Soler Orozco Arquitectos . Casa Molina
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.
The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.
Small but efficient, the bathroom is completed with a vanity, storage, large mirror, and window.
The Main Bathroom
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
In the guest bathroom, penny tiles have been chosen for their cost-effectiveness.
The main bathroom is unified with the rest of the home thanks to the same burnt cement flooring. A solid wood countertop was installed by Inovart Woodworking, and the adjoining white quartz countertop was picked from MSA Marmoraria.
The ensuite bathroom
View of the shower
The five original lavatories were updated and integrated into the new bathing area.
In the bathroom, a compact Lillången sink from IKEA offers a narrow profile for the tight space, yet is deep enough to accommodate hanging storage trays for toiletrie. The toilet is by Fresca and the subway tile is from Mosa.
In the bathroom,a little-used tub was replaced by a streamlined shower. Both the Duravit medicine cabinet and the Kimball &amp; Young makeup mirror feature built-in LED lighting.
Level 2 master bath
Bathroom
Bathroom
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
Master Bathroom

A comfortable bathroom is a key source of tranquility in your home. Whether sleek and minimal or bursting with colorful tiles, a curated modern bathroom impresses residents and guests alike. Find inspiration to create your own personal oasis with these projects featuring popular counter materials like marble, quartz, and wood; flooring options like ceramic, hardwood, and concrete; and a huge variety of sink, tub, and shower options.