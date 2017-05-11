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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/showers : corner

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Corner Showers Design Photos and Ideas

Daltile Keystone tiles in Waterfall were used throughout the expanded bathroom alongside a coordinating shower curtain from Quiet Town.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The tiles in the bathrooms are by Clé Tile and Zia Tile.
Skylights illuminate the bathroom, which sits in the center of the unit and is elevated slightly to accommodate the plumbing below. “It’s a wood box on the exterior and glass on the interior,” says Ruben. “It feels open and serene.” The glass tile is from Arizona Tile. The sink is from Toto.
The kids' bathroom vanity was custom-designed by Nye with fabrication by Matthew Philip Williams. The mirror, rail, and stool are by Coolican and Company.
The high-ceilinged bathroom receives natural light throughout the day, while porthole-type windows on both sides provide ventilation.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Hexagonal tiles for a masculine bathroom
The annex houses a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Texture, light, and a pureness of materiality turn the bathroom into a balanced composition.
A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.
View of the shower
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.