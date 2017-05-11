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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : slate

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Paying homage to the husband's family's tile business, employing distinct tile was one way the couple added a special touch to their vacation home.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
The master bathroom is painted in Benjamin Moore’s Mountain Peak White and Chantilly Lace to keep the focus on the high-end vanity and colorful glasswork.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The architects made the sink the center of the bathroom and then designed everything else to orbit around it. The result is a bathroom that feels remarkably airy for its size. A local craftsman made the custom stamped saddle leather pulls.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
A simple soaking tub makes for a zen-like bath experience with a view.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.