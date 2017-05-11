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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : rug

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
A large skylight lets ample light into the bathroom.
An ensuite bathroom is shared by two of the bedrooms.