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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : medium hardwood

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The renovation also added flushing toilets to the old vessel.
The master bathroom also features large areas of glazing. "The clients are not tremendously modest," says Aidlin. "They strove to have a spectacular view of Sutro Tower from their master bathroom."
The clean cabinetry and moody tiling yield a relaxing upstairs master bath.
My boys’ bathroom is one of my faves, as I love the color of the blue cabinets. And no, it rarely looks this pristine.
The master bathroom offers a spa-like atmosphere, with a floating vanity and mirror, along with the use of natural materials such as wood and stone. A large picture window creates a serene backdrop for the space.
The master bathroom continues many themes found throughout the rest of the home. Dense ipe wood, which clads the exterior and porch columns, was also chosen to line the shower floor, while lightly oiled cherry makes up the bathroom cabinetry.
The master bathroom is wrapped in tk tk.
A look at one of the five bathrooms.
A look at the compact and cozy bathroom.
Master En Suite with Carrara marble surfaces.
A large skylight lets ample light into the bathroom.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
Each pod is conveniently equipped with a complete bathroom.
In the master bathroom, custom vanities made of Baltic birch face a Soiree tub by Toto.
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The master bathroom, outfitted with Bisazza tiling, has a view of the backyard from the tub.
Glenrock tiles in light grey provide dramatic contrast against the freestanding tub by Victoria + Albert. Juilland used the same tiles, though in a darker shade, on the inside of the shower.