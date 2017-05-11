Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : limestone

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The master bath includes floor-to-ceiling cabinetry along one wall for ample storage.
The Zen-like bathrooms are cloaked in stone and wood.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Master Bathroom