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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : laminate

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The animal skull that hangs in the bath was a wedding gift. Shaffer painted one of the walls black to add interest. "The vanity is reclaimed and we built the medicine cabinet," she says.