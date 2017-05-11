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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/floors : ceramic tile

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

At the master bathroom, the existing white joinery was replaced with solid Birch plywood joinery, bringing warmth and intentionality to the space. Glass blocks were used as a divider between the vanity and shower. “This not only reinforces the design language, but also allows more light into the shower area, enhancing the sense of openness and comfort,” says Jun.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
In the kids bathroom, Ceramica Vogue tile in multiple colors brings a youthful quality. Countertops are by Concrete Collaborative.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
Colorful Ceramica Vogue tile steals the show on the home’s expanded upper level.
The guest room's bathroom features a sconce by Lindsey Adelman and all-green tiles. Since this bathroom is also the powder room, the owners wanted it to be fun.
The maroon-tiled, walk-in shower has two showerheads and is well lit by a skylight from above.
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
Walnut cabinets and quartz counters in the primary bathroom incorporate non-toxic, water-based finishes.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
"The bathroom has amazing daylight, which we found to be rare," says Lauren. They added a full vanity to better service guests, rebuilt the walk-in shower, and added a laundry area and additional storage. Black penny tile flooring echoes black hardware.
A geometric, peach-colored tile in the master bathroom adds a joyful jolt to the home. The walnut cabinetry is an ode to the home's mid-century roots.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
The bathroom is clean and minimal to maintain a serene (and easy-to-clean) environment.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
Floral tiles bring pattern and a peaceful color palette to this bathroom.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
Original blue tile lines the counter and backsplash in one of the two bathrooms.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
The half bath next to the kitchen was renewed with new counters, lighting, and a cleverly concealed water closet.
Guest Bath
A window in the bathroom frames the surrounding forest. These smaller windows have been designed to be read as two-dimensional artworks that are part of the wall.
The open bathroom leads directly into the master bedroom. The white tiles give the space an industrial feeling, while the white oak timber joinery brings warmth.
White oak joinery divides the space and provides ample storage. It also allows the original sprinkler system and structure to be revealed and celebrated. “We had to put up about 20 coats of special fire-retardant paint so that we could keep the steel structure visible,” says Béliveau.
Created for a design showcase in São Paulo, Loft Ninho is a warm, oak-wrapped space with an en suite bedroom box. The bookshelf separating the bedroom and bathroom is the "Icon" system from "Sollos" by Brazilian designer Jader Almeida, and creates a natural delineation.
The renovation introduced a powder bath with a wall-mounted sink from Alape WT and fixtures by Milli Pure.
The bathroom has shapes meant to represent Pam and Arthur, and brings in the same tile used in the kitchen. The countertop is Corian, and the cabinet fronts are plywood.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
The sleek and moody new powder room is lined from floor to ceiling with handmade, metallic black tiles from Heath Ceramics and features a floating custom console of slightly pink Rosa Aurora stone and a smoke mirror. In juxtaposition, the new cloak room across from the bathroom has powdery pink lacquer built-ins, integrated LED lighting, and flamingo wallpaper.
For the bathroom, Puyana laid two tones of gray tiles in diagonal stripes, bringing something unexpected to an otherwise pedestrian material.
A standalone soaking tub offers respite at the end of a long day.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Estúdio Penha left industrial accents—like metallic frames, large windows, and cement tiles—in many rooms of Conde D'eu House.
Spa-like bathrooms are the ideal place for a little R&R.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The master bath also received a new materials palette, including tile from Mosaic House, lights from Apparatus and Workstead, and tadelakt plaster walls and ceiling, which the designers say "feel simultaneously consistent with other home elements, yet fresh and forward."
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
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