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All Photos/bath/sinks : drop in/counters : wood

Bathroom Drop In Sinks Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
A look at the bathroom with a glass shower on the second floor.
The small bathroom is fully equipped with a shower, sink, and composting toilet.
The main bathroom features Timorous Beasties' White Moth Circle wallpaper. The mirror and vanity are from Gone Vintage in Belleville, Ontario. The shower is tiled in white saltillo tile from Saltillo Imports in Toronto.
Green tiles complement an oversized vanity in the bathroom, which gets lot of natural light.
Antique Chinese chests in the main bath flank large glass picture windows.
A cast-iron clawfoot tub from Vintage Tub & Bath received a bold red paint job.
Small-scale hex floor tiles work better with the home’s vintage—as does the new wainscot and Swedish reproduction wallpaper found at Walnut Wallpaper in Los Angeles. When Zachary couldn’t find the perfect antique for the vanity, the designer had one custom built.
In the master bathroom, a skylight shines natural light onto Cle Tile and lighting fixtures by Rejuvenation. Paul Rene designed the custom white oak vanity and mirrors.
The live-edge maple vanity and the copper fixtures (which Ryan and Catherine found in an old shed on their property) lend warmth and texture to the bathroom.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
The animal skull that hangs in the bath was a wedding gift. Shaffer painted one of the walls black to add interest. "The vanity is reclaimed and we built the medicine cabinet," she says.
The mezzanine can easily be transformed into a guest room thanks to the sofa bed and the small adjoining bathroom.
The bathroom echoes the kitchen with white-painted birch cabinetry topped with solid ash countertops. The space features a new aluminum shower.
The bathroom was relocated from the back to the middle of the Airstream.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
The half bath next to the kitchen was renewed with new counters, lighting, and a cleverly concealed water closet.
A look at the master bathroom, which seamlessly integrates with the bedroom. A custom wood vanity and tub unit complement the minimalist, spa-like atmosphere.
The funky master bath features stained white oak cabinetry by Eby Construction, Fantini fixtures, and a deep soaking tub. Mosaic tile, laid in a graphic pattern, echoes the angles of the abstract pendant light.
The bathroom includes a faucet and sink from Kohler, shower fixtures from Brizo, and a mirror and light from Restoration Hardware. The tiles are by Ann Sacks.
One of three bathrooms, the updated master bath features the same plywood and maple cabinetry as in the kitchen. Colorful accents and modern features complement the space.
Dark green vinyl flooring by Colour Flooring covers a bathroom floor.
Modern tile in the bathroom and a minimalist bedroom give the home a polished, yet inviting, look.
A simple, yet elegant vanity doubles as storage.
The walls feature Quebec Hexagone Series Arctic White tiles, while the bathroom floors are lined with Hexagone Verona White. The cabinet is built from Baltic birch plywood.
The bathroom is outfitted with a Nature's Head composting toilet, stainless steel sink, and custom cabinets. The countertop and curved wall are built from cedar. The LED lighting strips add a modern touch.
This prefabricated home in California sought to minimize waste in everything from the construction process to the appliances and fixtures inside. The sink in the powder room is made from recycled tires.
The architects made the sink the center of the bathroom and then designed everything else to orbit around it. The result is a bathroom that feels remarkably airy for its size. A local craftsman made the custom stamped saddle leather pulls.
Because the eponymous grandparents don’t fuss over getting dressed up for a night on the town, a typical vanity with a mirror was not needed for the master bathroom. Dash Marshall designed the solid walnut vanity with built-in sink. It’s sealed with nautical varnish, with a base of bent steel sheetmetal powder coated in Pearlescent White.
The bathrooms are visually and texturally divided into ceramic granite wet areas and painted dry areas.
Main bathroom
Saligna timber has been used for built-in counters in the double-sink vanity.
Saligna timber was also used for the floors, while OSB lines the walls of the toilet.
Built-in wooden storage and shelving systems keep the interior clutter-free.
Glazed, sliding partitions are used to separate or connect the rooms and functional zones. This makes the interiors adaptable enough for a variety of programs.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
This trend is made for small homes. "I think this type of floor treatment is most appropriate in areas of transition, [like] entry areas, open baths, or even kitchens," says Zunino. Why? "It's a creative way to delineate space without a hard line." Photo courtesy of Studio M #design #interior #tiletransitioning #floor #bathroom #mydomaine
A large, wood framed skylight fills the master bath with daylight. A Frank Lloyd Wright inspired shower curtain accents the remodeled bath.
#bath&spa #masterbath #skylight #lighting #indoor #interior #sink #faucet #tub #tile #shower #Brizo #SlabHaus #wood #mirror #modern #Foundry12
Matthew Trzebiatowskis of Blank Studio Design + Architecture designed his Arizona home with a bathroom that has a vanity constructed of sanded and sealed oriented strand board (OSB), and a hot magenta bath stall.
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.