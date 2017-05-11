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All Photos/bath/showers : open/walls : stone tile

Bathroom Open Showers Stone Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Skylights bring in natural light, making the cozy bath feel spacious and bright.
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
Several trees were planted in the covered conservatory space in front of the kitchen/dining area. This looks out, past the bath and shower room, to the courtyard, which is planted with 80% edible flowers and herbs. The windows and glazed doors are all fully operational, which allows natural air to flow throughout the interior, and the fragrance from the herbs and flowers in the garden to permeate the home.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
The luxurious step-down ensuite bathroom has a shower, Japanese-style soaking tub, and extensive closet space, plus vanity.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Windows allow natural light to filter into the space and also provide guests with views of the vineyard locale.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
The home's remote location provides much of its sense of privacy.
The minimalist bathroom captures the atmosphere of the entire property.
The frosted floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom helped to brighten up the space in the corner of the house.
The minimalist bathroom design features an open shower and a freestanding tub.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
Graphic black and white cement tile was added in the renovation.
Master Bathroom
The bathroom, which along with the laundry room is part of Siegel's renovated master bedroom.
Master bathroom
Shower