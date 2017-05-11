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All Photos/bath/showers : open/walls : stone slab

Bathroom Open Showers Stone Slab Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The upper floor has a smaller footprint than the lower floor. This created an opportunity to remove the ceiling in the shower to let the owners bathe outdoors in privacy.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The shower is enclosed in travertine and topped with a skylight.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Owners Bath