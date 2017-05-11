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All Photos/bath/showers : open/walls : ceramic tile

Bathroom Open Showers Ceramic Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

The renovated shower in the primary bathroom.
Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
An outdoor shower was installed in the space between the home's two boxes, as an unexpected sanctuary.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
This added bathroom, just off the pool deck, was designed to be resilient to water, with Heath Ceramic tiles cladding both the walls and floors. The California Faucet fixtures come directly out of the wall, above a Duravit sink, next to a Pottery Barn Windsor mirror and Quiet Town curtains.
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
In the bathroom closest to their daughter's bedroom, the owners made the shower accessible to a wheelchair.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
Olive-green Fireclay tile creates a spa-like experience in the bathroom and fluctuates in tone throughout the day.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
Dal Tile “Keystones” in Arctic White and Emerald cover the guest bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The bathroom is clad in moss-green tile, and a wooden shutter opens to a view of the living room fireplace.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Azin wrapped the room in a single band of red penny tile to call back to the kitchen.
The marbled countertops in the ground-floor bathroom are by Smile Plastics, a company that melts and reuses discarded milk bottles and chopping boards.
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The Bracy Cottage — Bathroom
In one such instance, the shower wall acts as a canvas for displaying a beam of sunlight entering from the skylight above. The bathroom’s crisp white tiles complement the home’s calm vibes. Photo by Kevin Scott
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
The colors for all the finishing touches were workshopped on-site, and Dunin and team pieced together their palette through experimentation… even if it meant 10 samples of grout. “We drove the builder crazy,” she laughs.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Handmade terra-cotta floor tiles from Onsite Supply + Design line the shared bath. The Vixel wall tiles are from Artedomus, and below the custom shelf is a Vitra Butterfly stool by Sori Yanagi.
Handmade, matte Spanish tiles supplied by the client line the bathroom walls and complement the Brodware tapware for a clean and minimalist look.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
Every room in the house has access to natural light. The bathroom cabinets are standard mid-grade factory-built cabinets, topped by custom poured concrete countertops that the architects designed and built.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
Vertical wood slats at the upper floor, with its gabled roof, play with transparency and continue motifs found on other floors.
Homeowner Chris Archer won’t have to worry about anything caving in in his new master bath, which now has an oversize, walk-in shower.
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Custom brass plant shelves and custom tile adorns the master bathroom.
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