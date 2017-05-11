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All Photos/bath/showers : open/tubs : drop in

Bathroom Open Showers Drop In Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
Popham Design supplied the tiles in the bathrooms, were Gebhardt chose to incorporate more color.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
White penny tiles reflect natural light in the bathroom.
Bathroom
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
The ceramic tiles were created with irregular glaze, which mimics the reflections of the harbor nearby.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Caroline Place is a minimalist home located in London, United Kingdom, designed by Groupwork + Amin Taha. Surrounded on three sides by eight and nine story mansion blocks shielding it from the heavy traffic on Bayswater Road and tourism on Queensway, Caroline Place is a quiet enclave of late 1950’s terraces north of Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. Built with a Modern Northern European sensibility of sharp brick lines and crisp mortar joints layered with softer timber detailing, their interior layouts remained firmly rooted in an earlier English Edwardian tradition.
The guest bath, located in the lower level of the house, has a tub by Wetstyle. LED lights are recessed in a channel along the drywall ceiling.
The Statuarieto–walled master bathroom features a Comfort Mood tub by Boffi with taps by Vola; the shower fixtures are by Dornbracht.
The shower area and sunken brick tub were constructed using red clay bricks salvaged from demolition sites around Victoria.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.
On the street-facing side of the apartments are Japanese-style sitting rooms that are ideal for light meals or meditation. In this sitting room, screens can be slid open to views of the street, or closed for privacy.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
An Envy II Wall-Faced Suite toilet by Parisi sits in the home’s sole bathroom and Caroma’s Starlett 1850 Island Bath was installed next to the window.
When redesigning “Madmen” actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, architect Funn Roberts installed custom shoji-style screens of to conceal the closet and provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
The en suite tub is by Kaldewei, the mixer is by Tonic, and the spout is by Sussex Taps.
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP
Bathroom
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
The residents, who previously lived in Japan, asked that the bathroom be modeled after a Japanese-style bathhouse. Wood-effect porcelain tiles from Ariostea line the shower and tub area.
The bathroom's sauna-like interior includes a deep Toto bathtub—characteristic of traditional Japanese baths. The wooden hiba paneling, chosen because it is more water resistant than hinoki, is specific to the Northern Aomori region of Japan.