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All Photos/bath/showers : open/sinks : vessel

Bathroom Open Showers Vessel Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Warwas designed the shower to be part of the room. "It’s not a massive bathroom, but it’s a good size,
Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The main bathroom walls and shower are clad in tile, and illuminated with a clerestory window.
Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Another WarmlyYours mirror in the bathroom heats the home.
A soaking tub with a rain shower head provides a sense of luxury in the bathroom, where a concrete wall, flooring, and vanity counter offset a white oak vanity and more Douglas fir paneling. "Glass beads were added to the concrete before it was poured," Kevin tells us. "This lightens the weight of the concrete by 37% and adds R-value."
Grey describes the patina process for the faucet and shower fixtures: “You get unfinished or un-lacquered brass, and then you boil vinegar and dip them in there. Then I put it in a bag with an egg and let it sit out for a couple of weeks. Then I opened it up, which was pretty disgusting, but it did the trick.”
In the wet bath, teak flooring is juxtaposed with one-inch Carrera marble penny tiles and Dupont Corian countertops in Glacier White.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
At the rear of the home, the bathroom offers a 42-inch-wide shower, as well as a central vanity and toilet.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
The warm and luxurious bathroom features a Toto washlet with water jets and a heated toilet seat. The large shower with timber floor slats faces a view of the garden.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
VOLA towel-warming rails climb the wall next to a custom-designed soaking tub crafted in Japan out of hinoki wood, or Japanese cypress.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
The bathroom and the kitchen feature Glacier White Corian countertops.
In the wet bath, a teak bench and flooring add warmth to the all-white space.
The bathroom walls are clad in whitewashed cedar.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The bathroom of a Tucson territorial-style midcentury features tadelakt walls done by a talented local craftsman and Neolith floors. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home. "Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says architect Darci Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
guest bathroom with my favorite tile & custom vanity cabinets made by our friend
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
In the bathroom, plain white tiles line the walls and ceiling. The floors are natural stone and the fixtures are by VOLA. Lassen built the sink himself.
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
The upper-level bathroom has an indoor/outdoor feel. A pull-down shade provides privacy when needed.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
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