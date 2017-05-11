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All Photos/bath/showers : open/sinks : pedestal

Bathroom Open Showers Pedestal Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
Adjacent to the soaring family room is an impressive, although curiously placed, concrete silo shower embedded with glass bricks.
Quarry Pavers from Seneca Tiles cover the bathroom. All of the fixtures are from Sigma, and they were originally chrome before Grey stripped and refinished them.
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
Similar to the rest of the property, the bathroom boasts a clean, crisp white palette, and is well lit thanks to the sliding horizontal window above the shower/tub.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
Speckled blue floor-to-ceiling tiles line the spacious bathroom shower, which also includes polished concrete and richly textured wood ceilings.
A seamless glass shower screen and matte black fixtures are contemporary additions to this sleek and simple bath. Custom wood cubbies and penny tile on both the walls and floor add a sense of playfulness and texture to the rehabbed bathroom.
The bright, updated bathroom comes with a clawfoot tub.
The interior bathroom can do double-duty as a mudroom, thanks to a secret door that enables exterior access. Additionally, that door delivers an "almost" outdoor showering experience, and has been designed so guests can use the restroom without disturbing others sleeping inside.
A glass-enclosed shower helps increased the sense of space in the tiny bathroom.
A salvaged antique tub stands beside a sink by Waterworks. Town and Country Surfaces supplied the Malaga cement tiles that color the floor.
En-suit classic-European espired bathroom