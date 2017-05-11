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All Photos/bath/showers : open/sinks : drop in

Bathroom Open Showers Drop In Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
In the primary bath, new tile from Ceramica Vogue Interni and custom cabinetry by Dolan Construction is topped with terrazo-inspired counters from Concrete Collaborative.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
Bathroom a few steps up
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Black grid wallpaper and black subway tiles continue the grid motif of the apartment inspired by Shiro Kuramata. A teak floor mat and teak mirror complement a teak shower bench, and a wire sculpture of a bonsai tree completes the Japanese vibe.
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Open timber shelves in the bathrooms offer additional surface space. Brass fixtures add warmth and texture to the minimal palette.
The dark tile used in the guest bathroom was chosen to both complement and create a quiet backdrop for the more expressive character of the marble. Elsewhere, light finishes help to reflect light around the space, making it feel brighter and more open.
A large window was added in the expanded master bathroom shower to maximize daylight. Doors in the master bedroom had to be relocated to coordinate with the new master bathroom layout. This was the only work undertaken in the bedrooms during the renovation.
The bathroom counter tops are crafted from concrete, which was cast on-site and polished.
The glazed corner detail allows natural light to flood the shower in the master bathroom.
Luckily, the current owners agreed with the finish-out choices from phase one, making phase two move much more smoothly.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
designed by Estúdio Minke
The flooring—purple jade marble tile from Creekside Tile—is the show-stopper in the master bath. There's also a custom vanity and a Top Bath tub.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
One of the largest construction challenges was the plumbing in the showers. "After our bathrooms were finally completed, we found water leakage coming out the base of both the showers," says Elaine. "Nothing seemed to solve the problem. It turned out it was a faulty plumbing job, so we had to open up the showers, fix the plumbing, and redo all the tadelakt." This set their timeline back by months.
The bathroom has shapes meant to represent Pam and Arthur, and brings in the same tile used in the kitchen. The countertop is Corian, and the cabinet fronts are plywood.
Elements of the modern master bathroom mimic the post-and-beam style. The warm wood vanity and earth-hued tiles complement the home's original character.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The windowed master bath features Nero Marquina marble flooring, Carrara marble dual sinks, and a glass standing shower. The bath fixtures are nickel plated.
Both bathrooms include modern fixtures while retaining plywood cabinetry. A window extends above the vanity, framing an exterior view in lieu of a mirror.
The master bath features round penny tiles and concrete tile floors.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
“For the master bathroom, I wanted to create a spa-like retreat for my husband and I. We chose classic finishes with gray herringbone floor tile, white subway tile for the walls, and chrome fixtures and hardware. We also took down a wall that separated the toilet and shower from the sink area and it made the bathroom feel twice as large.”
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
The renovation added just 500 square feet, but the family went from two bedrooms and three bathrooms to five bedrooms and three and a half baths.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
One of the two bathrooms is ADA-compliant and features Trinity Tile Cement Tech 12 x 24 tiles and Formica plastic laminate counters.
The spacious master ensuite bath has been remodeled with new tile, cabinetry, and fixtures.
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
In the bathroom, skylights have been placed in the existing roofline to bring in more natural light. A glass partition and frameless mirror visually expand the space.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The guest bath, located in the lower level of the house, has a tub by Wetstyle. LED lights are recessed in a channel along the drywall ceiling.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Low-maintenance, sustainable materials were favored throughout the house. Striking orange Pirelli studded rubber floors were chosen for the main bathroom. Clean white fixtures and black shower cladding complete the graphic space.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
A luxurious bathroom with marble walls and earthy timber elements.
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