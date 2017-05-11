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All Photos/bath/showers : open/lighting : wall

Bathroom Open Showers Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
The curving concrete tub has the same color as the floor, to appear as through it's rising out of it.
Fireclay's Essentials tiles in Manzanita Satin create texture throughout, while Concrete Collaborative's Pacifica Slab in Mint Retro Mix forms the striking countertops and shower surfaces. Kohler Components fixtures in black provide a bold contrast against the custom rift white oak vanity.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The open bath in the master bathroom; on the left, glass blocks bring some light into the adjacent stairwell.
Now, the blue bathroom is one of the homeowners' favorite spaces. "We love showering in our blue cabin,
Bright Designlab designed the custom vanity, fabricated by Maple Key. The wallpaper is by Portland studio Makelike, and the pink tap is Fantini.
Hektor is divided into five suites, each with its own kitchen and bathroom.
To pay homage to the home’s era, the couple chose a midcentury-inspired Pacific Green Starburst III tile from the Cement Tile Shop to go behind the Moreno Bath MOB rosewood vanity. Hudson Valley Lighting fixtures and CB2 mirrors add some retro bling to the bath.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
Bathroom a few steps up
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
The downstairs bathroom was also dramatically redone for a total of $18,121.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The bathroom furniture was provided by Italian brand Ex.t.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The master bath includes a floating double-vanity, teak cabinets, and an oversized shower.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The custom-designed vanity is composed of powder-coated aluminum and Douglas fir. "We are makers at heart and cherish the opportunities to create objects that straddle the line between furniture, fixture, and architecture," says Hazelbaker. "Bespoke and handcrafted details are important to the ethos of our practice."
The medicine chest is from Roburn and trimmed out with Douglas fir, similar to the pocket door and window casing. The fixtures are Jason Wu for Brizo, and join a Duravit sink and a wall-mounted toilet by Toto.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
"Similar to the rest of the home, we wanted to keep the space minimal and austere in design, yet highly functional," says Hazelbaker. "With the additional square footage gained from the closets, our intention was to allow that additional space to stay ‘empty.’"
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The wet room has a venetian plaster wall finish and 2" marble hex tile for a backsplash. The floors are also plaster.
The focal point is a deep soaking tub clad in marble. Abundant walnut cabinetry and a marble counter adhere to the predominant material palette. The flooring is stained oak.
The taps and showers are from the Pipe collection by Marcel Wanders for Boffi. "I have always liked this product but never had an opportunity to use it," says architect Ian Moore. "When my clients said they wanted to retain a feeling of the original industrial character of the building, I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to use them."
Left: The designers placed a sink vanity and a bathing area in one of the baths, where a rectangular skylight floods the space with sunshine. Right: The second bath, where there's a sink vanity and a toilet, features an oval-shaped skylight accented with a brilliant shade of hot pink.
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
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