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All Photos/bath/showers : open/lighting : floor

Bathroom Open Showers Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Master bathroom with views to the valley-VILLA CP