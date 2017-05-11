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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : terrazzo

Bathroom Open Showers Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The design team added a skylight to the shower room, which has a ribbed glass partition and wall tile from Solistone.
There’s more concealed storage in the bathroom, this time clad in wooden tile so it blends in with the wall treatment. The flooring is terrazzo tile.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The small bathroom on the first level features concrete block walls and ceramic mosaic tile for the shower walls; a skylight in the shower supplies an indoor-outdoor experience.
The neutral master bathroom with its terrazzo floor tiles.
The shared kids’ bath features a tile terrazzo floor, soaking tub, and Brodware taps. The clerestory window lets in northern light without compromising privacy.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
If you're looking to recreate this look in a home bathroom, Cooper thinks its best for small spaces. "Keep it contained if you are living with it every day," he says. "It's fun to go all out in a small powder room or secondary bathroom you don't use all the time. In your primary bathroom, you will likely get sick of it if you push it too far."
The bathroom is lined with on-site molded terrazzo made from white cement and bits of yellow and gray stone.
Terrazzo clads the shower and bath. All of the brass faucets in the apartment are from Vola.
A view of the master bath.
The floors are Surface Gallery terrazzo gray tiles. A tiled bench was added in consideration of the clients who plan to retire in the home.
10cm x 10cm white tiles line all the bathroom walls and floors. The same tiles pop up in the kitchen.