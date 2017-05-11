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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : rug

Bathroom Open Showers Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Modern elements blend with rustic materials in the bath, including an open tile shower, marble step, and brass ceiling light from Cedar + Moss.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
The master bath of Highlands Ranch features twin Duravit cabinets with concrete sinks, all lit from above by an automated skylight. SGS' design provides passive cooling when coupled with the garden-level windows. The ocean view shower provides a seamless indoor/outdoor bathing experience.
A clawfoot tub was installed beneath the window and can be seen from the bedroom. The semi-enclosed shower room is lined in white subway tile while sage green penny tiles cover the floors.
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
Black accents and patterns breath life into the bathroom with a freestanding tub.
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
Part of a 1,000-square-foot space the brothers designed for their parents, the master bath features a Whittington Marlon bathtub from Signature Hardware.