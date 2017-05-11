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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : porcelain tile

Bathroom Open Showers Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
The tiny bathroom got a makeover with a walk-in shower, porcelain tiles, and a Corian countertop.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
Whereas most vanities have a mirror above the sink, the Foust Residence bathroom has a window that looks into the trophy room.
Art of the bath: The new bathroom features a pattern of staggered tiles, inspired by an art installation that wrapped around a corner. “Corners are overlooked—you can use them to emphasize the space,” says Rudabeh.
The bathroom maximizes space and efficiency with a European-style glass shower, full tile in the bathroom, and high-end fixtures. All Wheelhaus homes use shower and faucet fixtures that minimize the waste of water.
The grayscale tones of the bedroom extend into the adjacent bathroom to create a cohesive backdrop.
In the bathroom, old and new merge in unexpected ways. The floor is covered in heritage red hexagonal floor tiles, “which are often used in Victorian-era public buildings,” says Bokey-Grant. The amber panel is a piece of heritage patterned glass. “We had intended to reuse a piece of glass from a window that was removed during demolition, but this broke during removal so we sourced a new piece,” says Bokey-Grant. “This is an adaption of the original fan light / highlight window prevalent in heritage homes in Australia.”
The grand master bath with its Finnish sauna showcase the artwork.
“The screening and this outdoor area off the en suite allowed them a garden at roof level—the green wall was the clients’ idea!” says Litera. “It creates a beautiful buffer between the real world and their sanctuary.”
The floor and shower is covered in large-scale porcelain tiles by Floor Gres (Florim) from the Ecotech collection in the Ecodark color.
The wet room connects to two half-baths on either side that are equipped with dual-flush toilets and WaterSense fixtures. Gray porcelain tiles from Statements Tiles line the room.
The bathroom is tiled a bold blue, with repurposed Nero Marquina marble which was originally part of the kitchen flooring.
The elegantly curved shape of the open shower in the master bathroom came from the couple's desire to not have to deal with cleaning a glass door or having a curtain. The opening also allows some natural light to enter the shower. The vertically-positioned rectangular tiles are from Portland company Clayhaus Modern Tile.
The master bath is beautifully dressed with Ming Green tiles from Bisanna to evoke imagery of the nearby forest. The cast concrete freestanding bath is from Concrete Nation, and the taps are from the Brodware Contemporary Halo Collection.
Whitney placed storage baskets and tins on the bathroom's open shelves to avoid visual clutter. A found branch functions as a towel rack beside the shower.
Opposite the sink, steel shelving adds storage with a minimal profile.
The former jack-and-jill bathroom is now accessible from both the living room and bedroom.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
A key feature in SAAD’s Strata House is the serene Japanese bath.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
designed by Estúdio Minke
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
In addition to a custom walnut vanity, the second bathroom also features a stand-alone shower finished in Italian tile.
Wei collected the tub and shower in one designated wet area wrapped in tile, then installed a custom vanity.
The bathroom is finished with the same green tiles as used in the chimney well. Large-format tiles imitating terrazzo line the bathroom floor and shower walls, including the built-in bench.
Along with a walk-in closet, the master suite includes a tranquil, spa-like bathroom. Blush pink walls encapsulate a large, freestanding tub.
Subway tiles line the standing shower in the crisp, white bathroom.
The bedroom closest to the master bedroom is currently used as a large, walk-in closet. Here, the bathroom connected to that space features a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
White subway tile wraps around the simple modern bathroom.
August decided to forgo an enclosed shower, opting instead to build an outdoor shower where he keeps his trailer parked. A composting toilet means that there is no black water tank to pump out.
Reminiscent of an art installation, the rain shower in the Royal Junior suite cascades from a nearly 20-foot-high ceiling into a basin designed by Italian artist Andrea Sala.
The master bath features Everstone Parc porcelain tiles and Crossville Ready-to-Wear Porcelain Stone for the accent wall.
Master bathroom
A look at the bathroom sited in the cantilevered bedroom wing.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Another view of the step-down soaking tub.
The vintage master bath has a deep soaking tub, inspired by Japanese bathing culture.
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The bathroom is covered in tiles, and the master shower is open. At the rear is a closet.
The highlight of the master bathroom suite is the oval-shaped soaking tub with a skylight above. A sliding door leads out to a terrace.
The master bath has a tiled shower and a double vanity.
The indoor-outdoor shower.
One of the bathrooms.
A deep vessel sink sits peacefully in this copper-hued bathroom.
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
Canny 'The New' Ensuite
Shielded from the sun by large overhangs, the master bath is wrapped in full-height glazing. The porcelain tile floors are from Porcelanosa, and the walls are a mix of Western Red Cedar, tile, and painted gypsum.
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