Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : marble

Bathroom Open Showers Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The marble herringbone floor tile is from Lowe’s, and the walls are covered in waterproof concrete plaster, a finish that took up less room than tile would have. “The walls were really un-level and it's not a particularly big bathroom, so I didn't want to reduce the size of it,” says Segulja.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
One of the luxurious bathrooms in Casa Santísimo by JJRR/Arquitectura+Modica-Ledezma. It maintains a sense of natural intimacy despite its open plan and skylight ceiling.
The brass fixtures are from Gessie’s GOCCIA series. Brass borders add "a sharp edge to the tiled, curved spaces." The scalloping appears in this space on a large deconstructed scale as well as in the curved detail of the floating vanity.
The spacious main bathroom (a former bedroom), joins marble, brass, and green elements. It is innovative for its use of "micro-spaces" that are subdivided and contained within the scalloping of the rear wall. They are meant to make each element feel special and separate, dividing a large room into smaller spaces that "hug you as you use them."
“My favorite space in the home might be the master shower,” says Joseph. “The skylight covers the entire shower, and when there is a full moon you don’t even need a light. I find it to be a very peaceful and calming space.”
Carrera marble tiles in four different scales can be found throughout the home—including in the bathroom, the kitchen and sunken lounge, and the backsplash.
A marble wet room features a freestanding tub by Victoria and Albert and dual showers, while another shower on the terrace offers the option of washing outdoors. A 12-foot wooden door swings back to reveal a dressing room.
A look at one of the marble-clad bathrooms, this one offering a fireplace, large soaking tub, and walk-in shower.
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Even the master bath fully embraces the Bondi Beach location. A large picture window and skylight create the feeling of being outdoors in this marble oasis.
The lower-level master bath matches horizontally oriented stone with wood cabinets and drawers made from on-site trees.
The en suite master bath features luxe marble-clad surfaces that include Carrera marble countertops and Piatra gray herringbone marble floors. There is also a deep soaking tub.
The master bath is clad in Bianco Venatino marble. The tub is by ADM; the showerhead is by Hansgrohe.
The master bath features a double shower and a sunken marble bathtub that overlook views of a glass-walled winter garden.
A glass wall separates the ensuite bathroom from the bedroom, allowing additional natural light to flood the space. A curtain can be drawn along this wall when privacy is needed.
Bathroom features Carrara Marble flooring and walls. Window slides open on to garden foliage.
The sun cuts down into the upstairs bathroom through skylights, casting rhythmic shadows of roof beams onto the floor and walls. The bathroom includes a cantilevered toilet by Catalano.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
The private bathroom features a wetroom style open enclsoure, linear drain,Quartzite tile, and a concealed mirrored medicine cabinet. The fixtures are by Fantini.
The striking master bath is lined from floor to walls in silvery gray marble.
The space here still emphasizes its continuity but in an orthogonal order. The ceiling undulates up and down with the heights distributing different activities.
Electrochromic glass windows