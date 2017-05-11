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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : limestone

Bathroom Open Showers Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
A steel support is even revealed in the bathroom, where it melds with large-format Calacatta tile on the walls and tumbled French limestone floors. "When we first started talking, the wife said that she always wanted a standalone tub and a skylight," says Klimoski. To simulate the latter, the firm created a ceiling light that can replicate different times of the day. "So, you can have sunset, or you can have the middle of the day," says Klimoski. "It feels like a skylight washing down that back wall."
The soaking tub is fashioned from the same Elba Dolomite as the vanity for continuity.
Limestone floor tiles sync with a vanity counter formed in Elba Dolomite, complete with integrated sinks of the same material. Thassos Marble Kit Kat Tiles cover the wall. The mirror is a Robson Rak-designed mirror cabinet painted in Dulux Natural White.
The light-filled en suite bathrooms feature hand-sculpted, polished concrete sinks and walk-in rain showers.
Located next to the entry hall near both bedrooms, the bathroom is fitted with Hansgrohe and Toto fixtures.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
A freestanding soaking tub in the master bath is perfectly placed beneath a corner window shaded by the roof overhang.
Master Bathroom