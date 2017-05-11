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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : light hardwood

Bathroom Open Showers Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

"The fixed glass without a door really makes it feel like a room within the room, and the plastered walls allow a continuity of subtle texture from wet to dry areas," Lanigan says. The lightwell is connected to the roof deck above.
Pocket doors separate the bedroom from the bath, which includes a large glass shower.
An outdoor cold shower is located on the deck adjacent to the sauna.
To create a more open entrance in the master bathroom, the existing shower was removed and replaced with a custom vanity made out of reclaimed wood and industrial steel legs. The mirror above was also framed in reclaimed wood. The shower was relocated and tiled in a neutral glass mosaic blend to bring more light into the interior.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
Light pours through clerestory windows in the master bathroom. Staying true to the home’s overall aesthetic, Sweet used simple, contrasting materials—white oak for the cabinets and Ann Sacks white tiles for the walls.
designed by Estúdio Minke
In the downstairs bedroom, the closet was transformed into a full bath.
The compact bathroom is surprisingly large with a vanity, wall-hung toilet, and a spacious walk-in shower with a window.
Grooved and ridged versions of the same type of Fir planks have been used to clad the joists to become the ceiling and the floors.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
The result of Manca Studio’s precise and careful restoration is a space that balances lightness and modernity with the gravitas of ancient history.
Seamless transitions occur between spaces. A frosted glass window allows daylight to fall into the bath space, while also providing privacy.
The bathrooms are a break from the minimalist aesthetic of the living spaces, injecting color and interesting finishes that include the use of a dichroic glass shower divider.
The planks are nailed vertically to the framework of the chalet, as well as its interior walls.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.