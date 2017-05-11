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All Photos/bath/showers : open/floors : brick

Bathroom Open Showers Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The shower in the center of the bathroom room is also open, providing a connection to nature.
The bathroom has views to the bushland on the cliff. The space is entirely open, with privacy afforded by the remote location and dense vegetation.
The shower area and sunken brick tub were constructed using red clay bricks salvaged from demolition sites around Victoria.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.