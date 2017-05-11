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All Photos/bath/showers : open/counters : wood

Bathroom Open Showers Wood Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Hexagonal penny tile ascends from floor to ceiling in the skylit primary bathroom.
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
The bathrooms are outfitted with grey tile that features a stone-like appearance that references the outdoors.
Signorino wall tiles in opal white meet Lapege’s Colombino RB36 porcelain floor tiles.
In the bathroom, an Astra Walker fixture with a bronze finish lends an elegant quality that offsets the organic texture of the plywood vanity.
Jocie specified slate floor tiles and cement wall tiles by Clé, then applied Venetian plaster from Master of Plaster with the help of some friends. "It’s really fun once you get into the rhythm of it, but definitely takes some time," says the architect.
High-end materials make the bathroom design feel intentional and well thought out. Finishes and fixtures include an Abi brushed brass tap, a tile backsplash, a black timber vanity, a concrete sink, terrazzo floors, and a cement shower surround.
Each cabin’s bathroom has a private toilet room, sink, and shower with a floor-to-ceiling window that can be opened while showering to let nature inside. “You can literally bathe in nature,” says designer Taylor Bode. A ladder leads to a loft with a skylight.
Vintage furniture used as a bath vanities saved on the budget.
The bathroom features a freestanding tub made from an upcycled feeding trough from a farm, and a salvaged door. There is a composting toilet, and water comes from a 1000-liter rainwater tank located on the second floor.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
The bathroom has a richly textured material palette, including a copper towel rack, natural stone basin, and white ceramic tiles. The painting reflected in the mirror depicts draumstafir, magical Nordic staves.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The high window brings in light and views of nature without sacrificing privacy.
The walls and floor are covered in large-format Cerbis Ceramics Frammenti tile. The upper walls have a Wall2Floor Render finish from Adelaide Custom Coatings. The blackbutt vanity by Timberwolf Design sports a Studio Bagno Silo Nucrete basin concrete sink.
Norske Mikrohus offers customizable baths, letting customers choose flooring and wall finishes.
The master bathroom is encased in wood, from the floors and shower walls, to the vanity and toilet button plate. A small door opens to the outside.
In the bathroom, a custom-designed oak vanity extends into the large, penny-tiled shower.
The small bathroom on the mezzanine uses the same material palette as the kitchen.
The bathroom is the only fully enclosed room in the apartment, and it sits below the new mezzanine level. Geometric tiles have been used to create a playful backsplash against the raw brick wall behind the sink.
The master bathroom retains its original configuration, including a sunken shower.
The master bathroom was refreshed with new tiles and counters. Sliding doors were also added to the master bathroom and the study space for privacy.
August decided to forgo an enclosed shower, opting instead to build an outdoor shower where he keeps his trailer parked. A composting toilet means that there is no black water tank to pump out.
While Herbst doesn't typically construct step-in bathtubs, this project led the team to work on as small a scale as possible as to balance the supporting stilts.
Bathroom
Evoke International Design prioritized views of the heavily wooded lot surrounding the Point Grey residence, shown especially on the upper floors. Nearly every room, including this wood bathroom, features large windows to drink in nature.
The bathroom features clean, modern finishes.
An industrial-inspired bathroom has fixtures that look like sections of cut pipes.
Tres bathroom accesories.
The glass dividers in the bathroom are hand-crafted by Ukrainian craftsmen.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Grooved and ridged versions of the same type of Fir planks have been used to clad the joists to become the ceiling and the floors.
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom Detail
Master Bathroom
Guest Bathroom
Interior view of upper level bathroom
The downstairs bathroom features a waterfall shower. A glass shower enclosure (not pictured) has also been installed.
Seamless transitions occur between spaces. A frosted glass window allows daylight to fall into the bath space, while also providing privacy.
The planks are nailed vertically to the framework of the chalet, as well as its interior walls.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
Simple subway tiles decorate the walls of the main floor bath. A seamless concrete floor leads to directly to the shower with full-height glazing.
An open, glass-encased shower gives the homeowners the sensation of bathing outdoors.
014.CASA PEX
A bathroom in the northern pavilion.
Copper, timber and marble accents add a luxurious touch to the bathrooms.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
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In the master bath, a custom raised Silestone sink is surrounded by a teak countertop and Porcelanosa glass tiles. Teak slats anchor the glass-enclosed shower.
Acid-etched frosted, barn style- sliding glass panel
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