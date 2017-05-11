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All Photos/bath/showers : open/counters : quartzite

Bathroom Open Showers Quartzite Counters Design Photos and Ideas

Centura matchstick tile in bone matte pair with Azul Baia porcelain mosaic accents against Benjamin Moore Titanic Rose walls, creating an unexpectedly joyful bathroom.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
A yellow epoxy floor matches the sconce in the tiny bathroom that sits under the staircase.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
The countertop in the master bathroom is Taj Mahal quartzite. The master shower is separated from the rest of the bathroom with a decorative curtain, rather than a glass door, so the space feels like its own separate experience.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
Rose stenciled her bathroom tile with a pattern from Dizzy Duck Designs on Etsy.
Natural and minimal bathroom