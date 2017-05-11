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All Photos/bath/showers : open/counters : metal

Bathroom Open Showers Metal Counters Design Photos and Ideas

The bathroom in guest room 7
A guest room bathroom.
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Design Studio of Yuriy Zimenko Designer: Zimenko Yuriy Site: https://zimenko.ua
Monochrome, industrial, and minimalist, the utilitarian look of the bathroom fittings accentuate the building's rustic architectural features.
The home features four-and-a-half baths. This one with two sinks and an open penny-tile shower area.
The custom design sandblasted shower glass mimics the fossil porcelain tile on the opposite wall. The minimalist design is accessible.