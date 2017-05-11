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All Photos/bath/showers : open/counters : engineered quartz

Bathroom Open Showers Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos and Ideas

A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
The courtyard extends the sense of space in the main bathroom, and although the latter is in a central location in the narrow building, the courtyard brings in that much more light than is typical in a floorplan like this. The floor tile is the Krista Watterworth Kiss Marble ’ tile, and the owners can also open the exterior door there should they want to shower al-fresco.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
A new trough sink carved from Caesarstone is the same material showcased in the kitchen, and WOW Cottage tile clads the shower.
A large soaking tub looks out to lush greenery and bright sunshine—the perfect backdrop for this bathroom retreat. A slatted fence provides privacy from the rest of the yard.
The en suite master bath slips behind the kitchen, and features gray ceramic tiled floors used throughout the apartment.
my dream bathroom
Simple bathroom and robes with white cupboards and tiling allow light to permeate through the internalised space
The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Master bathroom
Bathroom
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
A view of the master bath.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
Teak bench in shower
Master suite bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Boys Bathroom
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Bath
Bath
Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Master Bath
Owners Bath
Main bathroom