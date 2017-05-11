All Photos/bath/showers : open/counters : engineered quartz

37 Bathroom Open Showers Engineered Quartz Counters Design Photos And Ideas

The luxurious master bath features heated marble slab floors.
Here is the spacious master bath, complete with a large rain shower-head.
A view of the master bath.
In the master bathroom, water from the shower drains straight through the wooden floor slats.
Client-selected Porcelanosa mosaic tile adds a pop of color to the guest bathroom.
The home’s bathrooms feature Lacava undermount sinks, Hansgrohe fixtures, and Duravit toilets. Natural light filters in through a skylight above the vanity.
Both bathrooms feature subway tile, distressed white oak cabinetry and Edison Bulb light fixtures.
A modern floating vanity in black and white rests among other elements of dark and light in this stunning, modern bathroom.
Large bathrooms such as this one often call for modern bathroom vanities with storage. This one does the job with two large shelves resting between the two sides, each with two large drawers.
Modern bathroom vanities with undermount sinks require a larger space. This unique bathroom layout works perfectly with this large vanity.
A look at the bright updated bathroom.
Bathroom with double 16' vanities
Bathroom
Teak bench in shower
Master suite bathroom
View of outdoor shower and Guadalupe River from master bathroom by Low Design Office
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Boys Bathroom
Bathroom updates also maintain the bright and airy feel of the rest of the home. The flooring is a large porcelain tile (24" x 24") in a neutral gray tone, serving as a uniform background against which the other materials can stand out.
Bathrooms are finished with marbles slabs, marble penny tile and pickled white oak.
Custom resin panels, designed specifically for the proportion of the shower.
Bath
Bath
Bathroom
“What could I have that would feel luxurious, would make me feel really great?” muses one of the homeowners. “My husband and I travel a lot in Europe, and we always loved the marble showers. So we put a marble shower up against the window.” The sink and countertop are from Batimat, while the wall-hung vanity is another custom piece by Gepetto.
Master Bath
Owners Bath
Main bathroom

