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All Photos/bath/showers : enclosed/furniture : bed

Bathroom Enclosed Showers Bed Design Photos and Ideas

One of the boldest moves was the glass-encased shower inside the revamped master bedroom. “Obviously, building that shower was not a cost-saving option,” says Keith, “but we used green slate, which is not super expensive, either.” The Architec sinks are from Duravit.