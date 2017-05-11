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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/walls : subway tile

Bathroom Corner Showers Subway Tile Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Economical white subway tiles in a classic running bond pattern in the primary bathroom give subtle visual interest to the restrained palette. The deep window creates a sense of privacy and is sill-capped with white quartz.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
A rust-colored ceiling light syncs with the red accents elsewhere in the house.
The bespoke vanity is composed of reclaimed oak and topped with Caesarstone. The wall-mounted faucet is from Astra Walker’s Icon Tapware line in Urban Brass.
The floor tiles are from Popham Design in a custom palette, paired with handmade subway tile in an earthy, off-white color.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
The tranquil bathroom pairs two types of tile with similar tones.
Now, a generous shower has a custom step-through window from Starr Windows & Doors to access the roof deck. Floors are Nero Marquina hexagon tile, and the custom vanity has a marble counter. A Kohler Purist faucet and Cedar & Moss sconce complete the look.
Finishes such as exposed concrete and playful tile accents denote the more laid-back, intimate atmosphere.
The couple improved the shower before moving back on the bus full-time by enlarging its size so they don't have to crouch under the shower head. "Before we moved back into the bus, we decided to lift the roof and build a proper shower," Ashley states. "We enlisted our best friend (@nomadicmillers) and he and Brandon worked to come up with the perfect solution: a 14" lift with a custom skylight, a step, and subway tile. It’s now our very own spa-shower in a bus. It took about three weeks to complete and about $1000, but has been worth every penny."
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
With this timeframe as a challenge, Bertolini did a full overhaul of the house’s old bathroom.
A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.
Photo courtesy of Aryeh Kornfeld
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.