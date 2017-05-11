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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/walls : marble

Bathroom Corner Showers Marble Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Pink marble
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
Astra Walker faucets bedeck the vanity. The aged brass and honed marble “further reflect the human interaction with nature and time,” says Fox.
In the main bathroom, Artedomus Elba stone, a honed marble, covers the walls and floor.
The master bath includes a marble-lined steam shower and vanity, as well as a separate soaking tub.
A custom white oak vanity and medicine cabinet adorn marble walls in the bathroom.
The marble continues into the shower, while a freestanding tub is set up to take in the view.
Master bath