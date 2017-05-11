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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/tubs : alcove

Bathroom Corner Showers Alcove Tubs Design Photos and Ideas

The kids' bathroom has a decidedly more youthful feel, with terazzo flooring and vanities and mirrors from West Elm.
The shower is clad with a playful, abstract array of white, gold, and black tiles.
The master bedroom has an ensuite, which was updated during the renovation. The pale green tiles are Dandelion by Swedish designers Claesson Koivisto Rune for Marrakech Design.
To add balance and interest, the architect contrasted the texture of oak shelving with the sleek finish of glossy white tile in the bathroom.
"I optimized every inch of space in the bathroom," says Petillaut, who employed a black-and-white palette and geometric lines that make the room feel more voluminous.
A zero-threshold shower and safety bars in the bathroom connecting two master bedrooms are thoughtful touches meant for aging in place.
The bathroom can be accessed from the entry side of the apartment, as well as the bedroom via this door. Custom lighting is from PSLab.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Marble-like, porcelain tile laid in a herringbone pattern gives the master bath a luxurious feel.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.