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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/sinks : wall mount

Bathroom Corner Showers Wall Mount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

When remodelling this five-bedroom family home in an Edwardian building in London, design firm AMA decked the three bathrooms in lime green, baby blue, and lemon yellow tiles
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
A Duravit vanity and Grohe faucet in the bathroom are paired with Catia Black marble tile on the floors, and floor-to-ceiling ceramic subway tile on the walls.
The cabin's single bathroom is located adjacent to the master bedroom and is covered in ocher-colored tile. A fenced-in outdoor bathing area is accessible via a sliding glass door.
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.
The team used concrete roofing throughout, allowing the material history evident in the formwork and natural imperfections to come through.
Penny tiles line the floor in the light-filled bathroom, which also includes a full size tub. The reflection from the mirrored storage cabinet helps make the space feel larger.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.
The kids' bathrooms include original fixtures and tiles along with new flooring.
Bathroom in 1920s style
The main bath falls to the "white" family of objects designed by Fiedler Marciano Architecture and is one of architect Mark Fiedler's favorite rooms in the home.
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
The bathroom includes a stainless steel-and-aluminum Vipp bath module with integrated sink, faucet, and Corian countertop; Vipp spot lamp; glass-walled shower with a complete set of Vipp bathroom accessories; towels; and a Duravit toilet.
Home features two ensuite baths