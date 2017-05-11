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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/lighting : track

Bathroom Corner Showers Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

A skylight and live plants in the bathroom shower supply the feeling of bathing outdoors.
A Hawaiian mango wood counter and shelving add texture and warmth in the bathroom.
A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.