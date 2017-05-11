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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/floors : vinyl

Bathroom Corner Showers Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The large bathroom features an open shower, a large window, and a combustion toilet.
A friend created a wood vanity for the bathroom. "He's an artist, and it was his gift to us," Charlotte says. "It's made with dowels; there aren't any nails or screws."
The shower seat cleverly repurposes an original (but already blocked out) chimney breast recess.
Astrain outfitted the relocated bathroom with marble mosaic tile and a punchy Bert and May Green Alalpardo tile in the shower as a graphic accent. "The client kept saying she liked geometric patterns—no flowers, etc.—and some bold color," says Astrain.