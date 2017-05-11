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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/floors : travertine

Bathroom Corner Showers Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The guest bath features onyx and marble finishes, along with a custom shower and sink.