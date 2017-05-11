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All Photos/bath/showers : corner/floors : terra cotta tile

Bathroom Corner Showers Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sleek wall-hung sink is made of Black Marquina and complemented by the texture of the terracotta floor tiles. The clay wall coating has a waterproof finish in the bathrooms.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
In the guest bath, white zellige tiles from Clé line the walls and floors and boast a myriad of undertones, from gray to cream to pink, which sync with the rest of the house.